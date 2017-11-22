Countdown to switch-on for Starbeck's Christmas lights

Despite worries about finances, Starbeck is gearing up for a bright Christmas with its big lights switch-on and the launch of its Christmas Fair this weekend.

Despite some support from Harrogate Borough Council, the lights are still reliant on donations from local businesses and members of the public, as well as months of hard work and fundraising efforts by a small band of volunteers.

But all their labours are about to pay off with the Christmas Fair and the lights switch-on this Saturday from 2pm.

The event will include a Best Dressed Christmas Fairy and Elf competition, which will also be open to mums and dads.

There will be Best Decorated Christmas Cake competition and for children the Best Decorated Gingerbread.

Entries for both of these to be in by noon on Saturday.

There will be lots of stalls, balloons, face painting a raffle - plus a rather special guest dressed in red and white.

The Christmas Lights themselves on Starbeck High Street will be switched on at 6pm by brave five-year-old Noah Maguire who has been through so much during his short life so far.

Sponsorship and support has come from the Starbeck Conservative Club, Starbeck Working Men’s Club, Farrah’s of Harrogate, Starbeck Post Office, Co-op, Mitchells Butchers. Elite Meat, Costa Coffee. Spoilt, Papa Johns, Subway and McColls.

But Starbeck Gala Lights Committee have sounded a warning.

Although the amount made available by the counciil to Starbeck this year is a core grant of £1,500 and a match-funding grant of up to £1,000, making a total potential funding of £2,500, finances are still week.

In addition, the situation with the lack of volunteers is so bad that Starbeck Gala Lights Committee has had to apologise to Starbeck residents who didn’t receive a flyer or envelope through the door this year.

Even so, the committee still managed to delivermore than 1,000 flyers and envelopes in the area.

The committee also say they they still have a lot of fundraising to do to get to meet the target to cover the cost of maintaining the lights this year and raising enough funds to guarantee the lights will go up again next year.

The risk is that this could still be the last year for Starbeck Lights.

Anyone who would like to become a volunteer please message www.Facebook.com/StarbeckGalaLights.

Meetings are held in Starbeck and begin approximatel yone month before any event is due to take place.

They do not ask volunteers to attend every meeting, only that they honour any commitments they do make to help with events.