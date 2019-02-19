Could you sponsor this year's Ripon's Got Talent competition?

The team behind Ripon's Got Talent are looking for businesses to help sponsor this year's contest.

Many of the acts who took part last year have gone on to do even bigger things in their careers - performing at a number of big events in the city and across the district.

Organiser Lily Worth would love to see 2019 be even bigger and better for Ripon's Got Talent, and is keen to work closely with Ripon businesses to make this a reality.

Sponsors will receive advertising on the Ripon's Got Talent social media pages, and have their logos featured on the programmes and posters.

There are also specific sponsorship packages available - the gold package means a business can sponsor a trophy and get two free tickets to the final to present their trophy to the winner (in addition to being featured on the social media pages and in the programme), and the silver package includes advertising on the social media pages and featuring on the programme and posters.

Lily said: "Sponsorship is so important because it means we can run the event, and having local businesses getting behind Ripon's Got Talent gives it a community feel."

