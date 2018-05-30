Could you help support Boroughbridge's new U-19 side?

A fledgling u-19 football club in Boroughbridge is to pay tribute to its supporters and appeal for further support with a special evening.

The Boroughbridge Eagles are to host an evening at the Shahih Raj Restaurant on Fishergate, which will be open to players, families, friends and members of the public who wish to support the club tonight (Wednesday, May 30).

Starting out two months ago the team is believed to be the first under 19 team in the town, Stephen Pritchard, Club Manager, says it holds an important place in the area after the town’s u-16 team folded.

He said: “I have a full squad now and have been inundated by requests. At first I just thought it would be between 18 to 19 players. If I could I would form a second squad, but I don’t have funds currently. This will help with the under 19s for now but because there is such a demand, and no one is currently doing this, I am hoping in the future to have an U-19 and 21s team.

He added: “The Boroughbridge Juniors used to run an under 16s until around two years ago, when it folded. So most of the lads from Boroughbridge, apart from two to three who went elsewhere, gave up football altogether. I was asked by a couple of people to try and set something up and I thought this was a great idea, as it was one of the only places without a development team in the Harrogate area.”

It is hoped the evening will see funds raised and put towards the costs of running the club, including the £800 that is spent on training and matches alongside other expenses including referee fees.

The team is made up of players from across district, all have played for North Yorkshire School teams and some also hold scholarships with the Ultimate Football Coaching Academy in Leeds.

Alongside the goal of seeing them develop further with the club Stephen says work is underway to also support the wider community with a new home being secured for the club.

Stephen said: “I want these lads to think they can achieve as high as they want to go, they are reliable, grown up and mature. One of them has taken on a coaching role and I think that will help and give them responsibility.

He added: “We are also looking at helping the local community, with the Dishforth Football Sports Pavilion having been closed for 10 or 12 years. We have gone to the Parish Council there and we have got it running again for our lads to play on.”

The club gave thanks to all of its sponsors so far, including the Plenty Sandwich Shop for sponsoring kits, David Dale Removals for track suit jackets and the Shahih Raj who are to be a main sponsor. However a particular thanks was given to Adam Robson Electrical for their continued support of grass roots football over the years.

The club are currently playing in the York District U19 League on Sundays, and while currently listed as playing at Boroughbridge High School this will soon change to the Dishforth Football Sports Pavilion.

Two sittings will be held at the restaurant tonight, to book a place with the first which runs from 6.30pm to 8.30pm is open to members of the public who might wish to support the club. Call 01423 325393.

For the second, for players, managers, family, friends and sponsors can call 07703429253.