Could we see snow in Harrogate this weekend? Met Office issues yellow warning

Whether you love it or hate it, the question on most people's lips at this time of the year is when exactly we can expect to see snow in Harrogate.

Harrogate care worker stole over £8,000 from women who were blind, deaf, and had learning disabilities

A yellow warning for snow and ice in Harrogate has been issued by the Met Office.

Even the experts can never be 100 per cent certain, but what we do know is that the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in Harrogate on Saturday and Sunday.

The warning is in place between 12pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday. The Met Office said there is a risk of snow developing with strong southeasterly winds affecting the north on Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning, and the snow could be heavy at times.

Big new store opens in Harrogate

The warning states that across northern England and southern Scotland, snow could turn to freezing rain above 200-300 metres, leading to widespread ice developing on Saturday night. 2-5 cm of snow could be likely at lower levels, and higher ground could see 10-20 cm.

The warning is in place over Saturday and Sunday.

A mixture of snow, heavy rain and a biting wind chill could make it feel like -5C in places.

What to expect, according to the Met Office

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel, and some rural communities could become cut off

- Power cuts may occur, and other services such as mobile coverage may be affected

- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

North Yorkshire Police to name and shame drink and drug drivers

- Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible

- Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because if

-Some rural communities could become cut off.