COST OF LIVING CRISIS: Harrogate and Knaresborough MP shares his thoughts on global inflation, war and other national pressures

"The cost of living is rising as inflation reaches the highest level in 30 years.

"For those who lived through the 1970s and early 80s we have experienced prolonged high inflation and we know the misery it can bring.

"Most analysts predict high inflation into 2023.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones shares this thoughts with the Harrogate Advertiser on global inflation, war and other national pressures

"Several factors are driving inflation upwards: shortages created by the re-opening of much of the global economy, supply chain disruption from the areas still in or going into lockdowns, global energy prices spiking and then latterly the Russian invasion of Ukraine with huge consequences - primarily for oil and gas supplies but for other important sectors too.

"I strongly support the sanctions on Putin and Russia, but they have a consequence.

"The impact on Russia is clearly most profound, but western economies are also taking a hit.

"The cost of raw materials, production and transportation have all increased.

"These increased manufacturing costs are working their way through to prices on supermarket shelves, at the pumps and on household bills.

"That it is a global phenomenon will be of limited interest for those who now face challenges.

"As with all increases in the cost of living, the most vulnerable are worst affected and that is where support must be targeted.

"The increase in fossil fuel prices hits all areas of the economy.

"Fuel price rises drive inflation not just for heating our homes, but their impact on transport and distribution hits food prices too.

"They are particularly important for manufacturing industries.

"The UK’s focus on growing renewable power has proved very beneficial.

"We generated 43% of our power from renewables in 2020 when by comparison it was just 7% in 2010.

"The change is profound, but even that rate of growth must be accelerated and done so now.

"Our energy security and our net zero target would benefit from that.

"I was in the Chamber for the Spring Statement from the Chancellor last week.

"In that session the Chancellor announced various measures to help.

"These ranged from the £6bn tax cut from increasing the National Insurance threshold to a £5bn cut in fuel duty, on top of the £9bn already announced on fuel prices.

"The sums involved are huge, but it is impossible to shield everyone completely from global inflation, war and other international pressures.

"Anyone who tells you that is, simply wrong.

"There are many other ways the Government seeks to help people through targeted benefit support, pension credit and others.

"Each of these measures will help individuals and families throughout our community.

"I said in the House that I was pleased to see the Government responding quickly.

"I suspect that further support will be needed too, and I want the Government to keep options open to increase that support or target it differently.

"We have seen during Covid how quickly national and international situations change.

"It is important that the Government adapts when circumstances change.

"Predictions are very difficult right now.