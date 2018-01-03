Consultation over Harrogate's Royal Pump Room Museum

Residents have until next week to have their say on the potential redesign of Harrogate’s Royal Pump Room Museum.

The museum, built in 1842 to provide shelter for the town’s affluent visitors as they took the famous waters, attracts up to 15,000 visitors a year.

A consultation hosted by Harrogate Borough Council, seeking residents’ views on what makes a great museum and what they would like it to include, closes on January 11.

Take part at www.harrogate.gov.uk/harrogatemuseum

Paper copies are available on request. Email: museums@harrogate.gov.uk or call 01423 556188.