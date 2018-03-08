Congestion slows down gritting efforts in district

Efforts to grit the district's roads were hampered this morning as the heavy snowfall coincided with rush hour traffic, says the County Council.

While roads were treated last night and early this morning (Thursday, March 8) North Yorkshire County Council has said congestion slowed down further efforts.

A spokesperson said: "In the Harrogate area, the roads were well salted in advance and we continue to salt them today.

"Our gritters treated major priority routes yesterday evening and again from early this morning. Priority routes on high ground were gritted from 4am and in Harrogate gritters were deployed on priority routes from 5am. Some of our farming contractors have helped with snow ploughing in the worst affected areas. Priority footways have been treated in Harrogate, Knaresborough , Ripon and Boroughbridge.

"Traffic levels have returned to normal after last week’s snow, so any further snowfall slows traffic. This morning, snow has fallen during rush hour while drivers were on their commute, leading to congestion. Our gritters are out doing all they can to deal with the conditions, but their efforts are slowed down by the congestion."

Tweeting earlier today the council also said that routes such as the A61 may appear as if they have not been treated because of traffic preventing the salt ground into the snow effectively.