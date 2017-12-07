Competition: Harrogate Pets at Christmas 2017

The Harrogate Advertiser, Posh Paws and Pooches Galore want to find the district’s best festive pet before Father Christmas arrives.

We are asking readers to submit pictures of their pets preparing for Christmas.

Send your pictures to: news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk

Special prizes will be awarded to the winning pet by Posh Paws and Pooches Galore.

So, take a picture of your pooch with a present, cat with a candy cane or snake in a stocking to the newsdesk.

Email your picture to news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk or share your picture at www.facebook.com/harrogateadvertiser before Friday, December 15.

Please include your name, address and pet’s name and breed (if applicable).

