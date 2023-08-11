Community comes together to raise money in memory of Harrogate man who died from cancer aged just 23

Best friend, Bailey Parkyn, said: “The charity match brought together over 700 members of our local community, Jack’s friends and family, who played their hearts out, leaving everything on the pitch to honour and celebrate Jack's life, and his eternal courage.

“By hosting this event, we raised awareness of cancers in young people and the many challenges they face and to also make a difference to their lives.

"The event exceeded expectations by raising over £15,000 through the generosity of our community in Harrogate.”

Jack Newton

Jack's parents, Heather and Phil Newton, said: “Supporting both the Teenage Cancer Trust and the ICU unit in Leeds was important to us because although Jack was under their care for such a short time, the support and empathy given to Jack and our family during that shocking and traumatic time, was so very much appreciated by us”

Heather Bowen from the Teenage Cancer Trust said: “Friendship and support can mean the world to a young person going through cancer, and when Jack very sadly died, Bailey brough everyone together, to show their support and the strength of love for their friend Jack.

"This donation is a living legacy, it will go towards supporting and caring other young people, diagnosed with cancer, who come through our doors at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at St James's Hospital in Leeds.”

Every day seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words 'you have cancer'. They will each need specialised nursing care and support to help get them through it.