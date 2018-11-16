Community cafe brings refreshing brew to village life

Village life is increasingly refreshing thanks to an idea to bring people together.

Nancy Griffiths moved to Aberford from Boston Spa three years ago but thought something was missing.

“Having moved from Boston Spa, where lots happens, I was sad that Aberford had so little,” said Nancy.

“I decided to take the plunge as nothing ventured nothing gained and approached the Village Hall committee to see if I could have a go at running a community cafe in the hall.”

Nancy’s idea was welcomed and she has now also been co-opted onto the Village Hall management committee.

The cafe is run by volunteers and is open from 10am to 4pm on Fridays, serving hot and cold drinks, cake and a little tuck shop for the children.

“We have a jigsaw on the go and sometimes a game of cards,” added Nancy.

“We get a lovely mix of old and young, sometimes it’s quiet, sometimes it’s busy, but it’s about providing somewhere to meet, not about making money.”

A WWI Armistice Centenary event recently took place after the normal cafe.