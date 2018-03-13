Comedians can't get enough of Harrogate Theatre - David Baddiel among the latest to praise venue

Harrogate Theatre regularly attracts some big names for its shows and performances, and lately we've noticed a number of comedians taking to twitter to comment on the venue's beauty.

It's not just the audiences that enjoy their experience of Harrogate Theatre - the acts on stage love taking it all in as well.

After his show at Harrogate Theatre last night, comedian David Baddiel tweeted: "I asked the promoters before this tour: only lovely theatres please. Have to say they listened. This beauty is Harrogate Theatre."

He shared a stunning photo of the auditorium taken from the stage.

And Rob Brydon loves Harrogate, too. After his show at the Harrogate Convention Centre, he said he was sad to be leaving beautiful Harrogate.