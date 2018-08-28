Collision near Boroughbridge leaves passenger hospitalised

Emergency service crews were called out to the scene of a car crash near Boroughbridge which left one person hospitalised.

The two car road traffic collision on the slip road off junction 48 of the A1M occurred yesterday (Monday, August 27) just before 9am. The road was partially blocked until 11am, so the Peugot and Vauxhall Astra could be recovered and the scene cleared.

The front seat passenger in the Astra was taken to hospital with minor injuries. North Yorkshire firefighters and police officers responded to the incident.

North Yorkshire Police is appeal for witnesses to contact the police by calling 101, quoting the reference number NYP-27082018-0123.