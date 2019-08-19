Collision in Harrogate town centre - here's everything we know so far

Police in Harrogate are appealing for witnesses to a collision in the town centre involving a black car and a cyclist.

It happened at around 4.45pm on Sunday, August 18, on York Place at its junction with Station Parade.

The car was travelling in the direction of Knaresborough Road, and the cyclist was travelling from the direction of Station Parade.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw either the black car or the cyclist prior to the collision, or saw the collision itself to contact them.

The cyclist, a 16-year-old boy from Harrogate, was treated for slight injuries at Harrogate District Hospital and discharged. The driver of the car, a man from Harrogate, was uninjured.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for TC117 Steve James of Harrogate Roads Policing Group or email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting police reference number 12190152183.