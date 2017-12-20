CNG teams up with Harrogate Homeless Project to make the season bright

The Harrogate Homeless Project has once again laid on festive feast for staff and service users, catering for over 100 people, at its annual Christmas event.

Supported for the fifth time by Harrogate-based energy supplier CNG, the lunch comprised the full three courses with all the trimmings. CNG even included some gifts and sent down members of the team to assist on the day.

The event aims to bring some festive cheer and extra support to those that have no permanent home and may be isolated from their families over the Christmas period and is always very well received.

Liz Hancock. CEO from the Harrogate Homeless Project said: "We are delighted that CNG have once again sponsored the annual Christmas Lunch for homeless and vulnerable people, it was a huge success and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves. It’s fantastic that we have been able to add a bit of Christmas cheer to people who are in housing crisis and for whom Christmas can be a very difficult time of year. We would like to thank the CNG team for all their hard work, not just at this event, but for the support they offer us throughout the year.

David and Jean from CNG added: “We work with a number of local organisations, but it is crucial that at this time, when services like this can often reach breaking point, that we do what we can to help. CNG is proud to support the work of the HHP and the work it does, not just at Christmas, but year round, to support those facing homelessness. A special thank you once again to the St George Hotel for hosting the event."