Clock ticking as £96k EuroMillions win remains unclaimed in district

The clock really is ticking for a mystery local lottery winner in the Hambleton District who has just under a month left to claim an amazing EuroMillions prize worth £96,827.80.

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket from the EuroMillions draw on 10 August 2018 which was bought in the Hambleton District.

Read: New plans unveiled to spruce up Harrogate Convention Centre with night lights and plaza

The winning numbers on that date were 18, 20, 36, 43, 44 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 9, with the missing winner having matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number.

The lucky ticket-holder only has until 6 February 2019 to make their claim.

With just a month to go National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets one last time for the chance to claim this life-enhancing prize.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

"We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding. This life-enhancing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

Read: New group for adults with learning disabilities launches in Ripon

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

The National Lottery changes the lives of individuals as well as communities – players raise, on average, around £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

In the Hambleton District alone around 800 individual National Lottery grants have been awarded to help projects across the arts, sports, heritage, health, education, environment, charity and voluntary sectors.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk

Read: Why royal role can boost North Yorks communities