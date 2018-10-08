Classic Ibiza music event to return to Harewood House near Leeds next summer

The organisers of outdoor concert series Classic Ibiza have announced that the event will return to Harewood House next summer.

The Balearic-themed dance party in the historic estate's grounds attracted huge crowds back in July, when it came to Harewood for the first time.

Classic Ibiza at Harewood House

The Urban Soul Orchestra and DJ Goldierocks performed alongside live vocalists for a set list that included classic Ibiza anthems with a chill-out vibe.

The open-air concerts are family-friendly and picnics are encouraged.

The 2019 event will be on Saturday July 20 and early bird tickets have already gone on sale priced at £36.

Revival Productions director Lisa Ward said:

“We’ve been overwhelmed by enquiries about next year’s show, so decided to release tickets for Harewood House earlier than we initially planned. Our Yorkshire debut was a resounding success, with the weather clearing just as the orchestra hit the stage. It was fantastic to see so many family groups in the audience. We have got some really exciting plans for next year, which will take Classic Ibiza to another level, so watch this space!”