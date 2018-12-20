Christmas window competition adds sparkle to town

Wetherby town centre businesses put their festive talents in their shop windows as they vied for honours.

Judges faced tough decisions but announced Nicolla Florist as the overall winner of the sixth Christmas Window Dressing competition and the recipient of the Welcome to Wetherby trophy.

Group chairman Coun Cindy Bentley said: “The winning window with its Father Christmas diving headfirst down the chimney had impressed all of the judges.

“All 28 entrants have produced some stunning displays and the marking was extremely close.

“Congratulations to all of the businesses who took part and supported the Welcome to Wetherby team’s aim of attracting more business to the town.”

The competition was organised by Welcome to Wetherby and Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District to help make the town a fantastic place to shop and complement the Christmas lights.

Judges from the local community and pupils from Wetherby High School and Crossley Street Primary spent time looking at the record breaking 28 entries. Criteria used to score the windows included creativity, relevance to the festive season, enticeability for customers, imaginative use of stock and other materials and the overall impression of the window.

The members of Welcome to Wetherby also awarded a special commendation to newly expanded business Frances Liddle Eyecare whose staff created and presented an eye-catching display of paper snowflakes and sparkling gift-wrapped items in their first window, even taking paper crafts home to iron them to ensure a crisp finish.

The sixth year of the competition coincided with the recent launch of Welcome to Wetherby 4 Business, a new information sharing service for local shops and businesses.

Coun Bentley added: “It was fitting that Nicolla Florist, who’d been the first winner of the competition in 2012, was also the first to be presented with a newly updated Welcome to Wetherby trophy.

And in second place overall was Mirror Mirror and joint third went to Touchwood and The Barking Lot.

For the Junior Judges the winner was ​​C’est Chocolat, join second The Barking Lot and Saks Hairdressing and joint third Kool Kidz and Doodlebug.

​​​​Nicolla Florist picked up the Senior judges with Mirror Mirror in second and Touchwood and Practically Perfect in joint third.

Welcome to Wetherby 4 Business Award went to Frances Liddle Eyecare.

St Gemma’s Hospice Charity Shop was the winner of the Soroptimist’s Gill Smith Memorial Cup for the best dressed charity shop.

Awards were presented by Mayor of Wetherby Coun Galan Moss and Soroptimists Club President Elsie Johnston.