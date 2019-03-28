Christmas card of shepherdess boosts the YAA

A starring role on one of Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) Christmas cards has seen the Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen help raise more than £1,650 for the emergency service.

Captured in watercolours and gouache by Harrogate-based artist Anita Bowerman, the unique Christmas card featured in a series of four which were designed for the YAA.

Aptly named The Yorkshire Shepherdess, the card depicts Amanda tending to her flock of sheep on the snowy Yorkshire Dales while one of the YAA helicopters hovers above.

Farmer Amanda, 43, is also a writer, photographer, public speaker and mother of nine.

She lives with her husband Clive and their family at Ravenseat in Upper Swaledale – one of the highest, most remote hill farms in England.

Amanda said: “It was a real honour to feature in one of Anita’s beautiful cards for the YAA. She captured the scene so well.

“I was blown away with the popularity of the card, but so pleased that they have sold so well, to help raise as much money as possible for this fantastic charity. Some of the money I’ve been able to donate also includes donations that lovely people from all over the place send me too.”

Anita said: “It was a real privilege to paint Amanda and her flock for one of the YAA’s Christmas cards.

“Amanda is a real inspiration, and to be able to capture her in the painting was truly magical.”