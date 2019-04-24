Chris Grayling unwilling to have honest debate about rail, says Labour after request to delay bad news announcement

Labour have accused Transport Secretary Chris Grayling of being "not willing to have an honest, open and genuine debate about rail" after The Yorkshire Post revealed he had asked senior officials to keep quiet about delays to a major infrastructure scheme.

His opposite number, Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald, says the revelation raised the question of "whether there are other pertinent facts that ought properly to be brought to the attention of MPs and the public that [Mr Grayling] also decided to withhold".

In a letter to Mr Grayling, seen by this newspaper, Mr McDonald said the Minister's request that details of the delay to an electrification scheme in the North West be held back until after a Commons debate "can only be regarded as deeply cynical, disingenuous and deliberately misleading".

Exclusive: Chris Grayling told transport chiefs not to reveal delays to vital rail scheme until after Commons debate with Labour MPs



In an email obtained by this newspaper, a senior Department for Transport official told rail industry leaders in January last year that Mr Grayling did not want the delay to the electrification project in the North West to be made public until after the rail franchising debate led by Labour the following day.

In the end, the news of the delay to the project - which ultimately led to the botched introduction of a timetable by rail operator Northern four months later, causing widespread chaos across the North - was not revealed publicly until the day after the Opposition Day debate.

A section of the letter by Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald, seen by The Yorkshire Post

Emails requested under the Freedom of Information Act show a discussion between senior rail officials on Tuesday, January 9 about the delay of the line upgrade between Preston and Manchester.

One message shows the DfT's 'Director of Network Services, Rail', whose name is redacted, say officials agreed on Network Rail "leading on low key local communications".

They added: "The [Secretary of State] would prefer the announcement were sooner rather than later but not before the Opposition Day debate on Rail tomorrow afternoon / evening." They suggested the announcement was "best choreographed" for Thursday, January 11.

The following day, Wednesday January 10, saw a Commons debate about rail franchising, where no mention was made of the delay to the electrification scheme.

Mr McDonald said in his letter: "The question that immediately comes to mind is whether there are other pertinent facts that ought properly to be brought to the attention of MPs and the public that you have also decided to withhold.

He added: "As I said in my speech in the Opposition Day debate: ‘'The entire rail debate is characterised by a lack of candour and transparency from both the Government and some quarters of the rail industry.'

"The emails from your department published this week evidence the veracity of my remarks and regrettably make it clear beyond any doubt that you are not willing to have an honest, open and genuine debate about rail.

"I have fundamental concerns about the approach you consistently take to your ministerial responsibilities which these recent revelations only serve to reinforce.

"I further regret the disdain and contempt that you have for the travelling public and for parliament and ask you yet again to consider your position."

On Thursday, January 11, local media in the North West reported Network Rail saying that "poor ground conditions" have delayed the completion date for the electrification project from May to Summer 2018.

The government agency said progress was hampered by unexpected running sand and hard rock in the vicinity of old uncharted shallow mine workings.

In the end, the electrification scheme was not completed until early this year.

As rail bosses later admitted, the delay led to the May 2018 timetable chaos as rail operator Northern was forced to rewrite its timetable at short notice.

Not enough drivers could be trained in time to deliver the new routes and as a consequence hundreds of scheduled Northern trains a day did not run.

According to the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, the chaos cost businesses across the North more than £37m.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “The Secretary of State asked for the announcement to be made as soon as possible.

“This was done as soon as appropriate clearances were in place - as is reasonable for an announcement of this type.”