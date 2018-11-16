Choral Society to sing Messiah as start to Christmas present

Wetherby Choral Society will signal the start of Christmas with a performance of Handel’s Messiah on Saturday December 15.

Tickets have gone on sale for the concert, featuring soprano Alexis Cooling, at St James’ Parish Church at 7.30pm.

A spokesman for the Choral Society said: “If you could travel back in time, you might well attend a charity performance of “Messiah” at London’s Foundling Hospital.

“Instead of the 150 or so singers that make up Wetherby Choral Society, you would, in 1754, be faced with a mere 19 - six boy trebles and 13 male singers, singing all the three remaining voices.

“Nowadays we are used to a version that more mirrors the Baroque.

“It is the history of those shifting trends that allow musicians like John Dunford, Musical Director of Wetherby Choral Society, who has, as a player, singer or conductor, notched up an astonishing 80 plus performances, of Messiah, still to find fresh nuances and approaches in this masterpiece that encompasses both the joy of Christ’s coming and his Passion.”

Tickets, £17 from Ticket Officer, 07860, any Chorus member, Nicolla, Florist, 1 Bank Street, Wetherby, or on the door on the night.