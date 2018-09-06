Choir to mark decade of song

A leading Yorkshire community choir is preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary and to grow its ranks.

Rock Up and Sing! has expanded significantly since it was founded in 2009 and now has more than 400 members across its four adult and one youth choirs.

Choir director Rhiannon Gayle said: “When I organised the first rehearsal for a new community choir in 2009, I just hoped enough people would turn up so we could form a small choir.

“I could never have predicted that more than 80 would walk through the door – and I certainly didn’t expect any of the things we’ve achieved in the years since.”

In the last decade members have performed at venues in New York, Prague and Budapest, as well as recording at the legendary Abbey Road three times. They even recorded a version of On Ilkla Moor Baht ‘At with Lesley Garrett and Brian Blessed.

The choirs have also supported numerous good causes through fundraising concerts and other events. Their contributions over the last 10 years now total more than £34,000.

Over the coming months, the choirs will be performing numerous concerts across the Harrogate district and in Barcelona. This year will culminate in a special festive performance at the Royal Hall with international classical harpist Claire Jones, her composer husband Chris Marshall and her orchestra, on Sunday, December 23. Preparations are already being made to mark the choirs’ 10th anniversary in style. Favourite Rock Up songs from over the years will be revisited, together with a few new challenges.

The choir is also on the lookout for new members. Rock Up and Sing! holds rehearsals at King James’s School in Knaresborough and Skipton Girls’ High School. There are no auditions for the adult choirs and no experience or ability to read music needed.

Taster sessions, for people interested in joining or finding out more will be held in the first two weeks of September. Email cath@rockupandsing.com to book a place.