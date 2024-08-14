Chinese and Russian banknotes and coins sell for well above estimates

China/Russian Far East, Assorted Harbin Local Issue Notes – sold for £4,000

​The Coins, Tokens and Banknotes Sale on August 9 saw a strong showing all round with a selling rate of 98 per cent. However, it was the international coins and banknotes in the sale that achieved particularly notable results, after competitive bidding from both the UK and abroad.

​ The best performers were the Chinese and Russian banknotes and coins, which achieved hammer prices significantly above estimate.

Highlights of the international section of the sale were led by a group of early 20th century China/Russian Far East Assorted Harbin Local Issue Notes, which sold for £4,000 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

Harbin in North East China had a very large Russian population between the late 19th and mid-20th century, having been settled during the building of the Russian-constructed Chinese Eastern Railway.

Charles II, Guinea 1683 – sold for £2,800

The notes included those that were issued by the Harbin Municipal Government, as well as private issues, local issues, vouchers from the Chinese Eastern Railway Company, Russian share certificates and restaurant coupons.

Also selling for £4,000, was a selection of high denomination issues and promissory notes from the Tung Pei Bank of China, and a further selection of notes from the same bank sold for £1,850, both issued in the 1940s.

Further notable results in the international section included a USA ‘Classic Head’ Cent, 1908 (sold for £1,500), a group of 15 Soviet Union Assorted Coins, all dating from the early years of the Soviet Union (sold for £1,500), a China, Empire, Dollar 1908 (sold for £1,900) and a China, 20 Cents, 1926 (sold for £1,000).

There were pleasing results, too, for the British coins on offer, with a Charles II Guinea 1683 selling for £2,800, and a George V, Proof Crown 1935 selling for £1,100.

China, Tung Pei Bank of China – sold for £4,000

Finally, the token section of the auction exceeded expectations, and the high-grade condition of most of the lots on offer was reflected in some strong bidding.

Highlights included a Shropshire, Willey and Snedshill, Three Shillings and Sixpence 1788, which sold for £1,000.

A pleasing group of interesting 18th-century tokens included a selection of rare Samuel Birchall, Leeds Halfpennies, and a quality group of 19th Century Commemorative and Award Medals.

The sale achieved a total hammer price of £153,790 for 441 lots offered, and a 98 per cent sold rate, and consignments are currently invited for the next Coins, Tokens and Banknotes Sale to take place in November this year.

Full sale results are available to view online at: www.tennants.co.uk