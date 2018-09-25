Children’s hospice opens doors to public

A unique chance to look around Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People is on offer when it opens its doors for its annual Open Day in October.

Martin House, in Boston Spa, is usually closed to the public, to respect the privacy and dignity of families; but once a year it invites people visit the hospice and find out more about its work.

Clair Holdsworth, director of care at Martin House, said: “Families often describe the weight that is lifted as they walk into Martin House.

“It’s a place for them to relax and enjoy time together as a family, and we work really hard to make sure their visits here are special.

“On Open Day we want everyone to come along and see for themselves just how valued Martin House is by the families who come here, and why it’s so important we continue supporting families in this region.”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire.

It supports the whole family, in the hospice and at home, and its care includes respite stays, end of life care and bereavement support.

The Open Day takes place on Sunday October 7, from 11am to 3pm, and includes tours of the hospice from members of the care team and special talks by Martin House families.

There will also be family-friendly entertainment, including small animals, a puppet show, face painting, stalls and refreshments. Visitors can also find out more about how to support Martin House, through fundraising or volunteering, as well as buying their Christmas cards.

To find out how to support Martin House, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk