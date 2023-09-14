News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
17-year-old boy killed following collision on major road in Harrogate district
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit

Child rescued by North Yorkshire firefighters after getting locked inside vehicle on Harrogate street

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a child locked inside a vehicle on a street in Harrogate yesterday afternoon.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 09:51 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A fire crew from Harrogate was called to High Street in Starbeck at 3.53pm yesterday (13 September) to find a child had accidentally got locked inside a vehicle.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident report said: "The crew used small tools and the child was released uninjured.”

Related topics:HarrogateNorth Yorkshire