Child rescued by North Yorkshire firefighters after getting locked inside vehicle on Harrogate street
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a child locked inside a vehicle on a street in Harrogate yesterday afternoon.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 09:51 BST
A fire crew from Harrogate was called to High Street in Starbeck at 3.53pm yesterday (13 September) to find a child had accidentally got locked inside a vehicle.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident report said: "The crew used small tools and the child was released uninjured.”