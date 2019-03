Following a highly successful Nidderdale Messiah, chair Jane Burniston recently presented a cheque to the church wardens of Holy Trinity Church in Knaresborough.

This represented a thank you to the church for hosting the charity event.

The event raised more than £4,000 for Carers’ Resource Young Carers.

Nidderdale Messiah will be returning to Holy Trinity later this year on Sunday 24 November when it will be raising funds for Supporting Older People.