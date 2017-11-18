Cheque of note for charity

Harrogate Choral Society’s latest rehearsal had a joyful start when chairman Peter Thompson presented a cheque for £500 to Sam Westwood, service manager at Starbeck-based charity Time Together.

The charity provides support for people with autism and Asperger’s.

The donation was the first to be made as a result of the society’s 70th anniversary bid to support local charities by donating £1 for each ticket sold.

The funding came from the choir’s sparkling Gala Night of Opera concert.

Also at the rehearsal was Frances Eliot, head of Practical Support Services at HELP (Harrogate Easier Living Project), which is the next charity supported by the choral society.

The charity provides a wide range of services to elderly and vulnerable people in the Harrogate District, including a volunteer driver service for appointments, meetings and even concerts.

HELP will receive a donation from ticket sales at the Harrogate Choral Society’s next concert – the annual festive treat of Messiah in the Royal Hall on Saturday 9 December. Tickets for Messiah can be purchased from the Harrogate Theatre Box Office online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or by calling 01423 502116.