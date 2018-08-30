Cheers – here’s to new gin festival

The Gin To My Tonic is bringing its Christmas festival to Harrogate International Centre on Friday November 30 and Saturday December 1.

It will bring together more than 80 gins from across the UK and beyond.

Each gin stocked behind the bars has been selected based on outstanding craftsmanship, delightful flavour and the most enjoyable drinking experiences.

Co-founder Paul Hudson-Jones said “Gin drinking habits have changed dramatically in the past five years and today’s gin drinkers demand to know more not only about what they are purchasing, but also how it can be served. ”

Tickets £10 per person, includes:

Guaranteed entry (subject to proof of ID)

Gin Explorer Guide

Gin Copa Glass

Gin Sampling / Trade Stands

Gin Masterclasses & Workshops

Live Entertainment

Gin Party Atmosphere

Session times:

Friday November 30: 6.30pm – 11pm

Saturday December 1: 12.30pm – 5pm

6.30pm – 11pm

Tickets provide you with guaranteed entry to the session of your choosing, along with a Gin To My Tonic’ Copa balloon glass.