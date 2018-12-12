Charity’s clothing appeal

Ripon branch of the British Heart Foundation is urgently calling for unwanted winter clothes to help fund its vital research.

Clothing and shoes are needed to help raise funds into the battle against heart disease, diabetes, stroke and vascular dementia, in Ripon.

“I have been the manager at the BHF since we opened in April 2012 and have seen many changes in the volume of stock donated to us since then,” said Den Jeffrey.

“Unfortunately stock levels have deteriorated considerably and keeping the shop full with new and interesting stock is becoming much more difficult.

“People are becoming more thrifty and online sites like ebay and local social media buy and sell sites are becoming more popular.”

“we need donations now more than ever.”

Phone 01765 601921 for collection or drop off at the British Heart Foundation shop at 8 The Arcade, Ripon.

Den added: “We need to keep the shop full of constantly changing stock so that we can give our customers the best choice and get the maximum profit for the BHF in Ripon.

“Our regular supporters are so generous with their stock donations and we are really grateful but we still need more.

“At this time of the year knitwear and coats are the items most needed in the shop as they are in constant demand.

“The profit from a bag of knitwear can fund a cardiac rehabilitation nurse for a visit to a patient in their home and even the profit from one jumper can pay for an artery stent.”

He added: “Think of us at the BHF in Ripon and drop off your donation especially if you have never given to us before. New supporters are always welcome.”