CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the important work carried out by Harrogate pregnancy advice service Reflect

Reflect provides free one-to-one support for anyone in North Yorkshire who has experienced pregnancy loss from any cause, including miscarriage, still birth or termination.

The charity supports women, men and couples by taking them through a structured-support programme called ‘Reflections: walking through loss’ to help enable them to grieve their loss and move forward with hope.

Reflect also provides support for anyone who is facing a pregnancy choice and provide them with space and support so that they can make an informed decision without fear, pressure or judgement.

Reflect offers an invaluable service to parents who have either lost a child or have a pregnancy choice

Their specially trained volunteers will listen and offer space for you to think, talk, and work through all your options - giving you the chance to explore your feelings.

Liz Zambonini, Development Coordinator at Reflect, says that the charity are there for anyone who needs help and support, no matter what the circumstance is.

She said: “Our pregnancy loss clients often contact Reflect in a very dark place of grief, pain and anger and our role is to build a relationship of trust with each client, to enable them to feel supported in exploring everything they have been through and all the emotions involved.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected all of us and for those who have experienced loss during this time, it has often been especially difficult as they have not had the support of friends and family around them as they normally would.

“Women have also had to attend scans on their own and go through miscarriage, without the physical presence of their partner.”

As a charity, Reflect had to adapt to be able to continue providing support through the Covid lockdowns, and they moved onto video call and telephone support when in-person was not possible.

Liz added: “It meant a great deal to our clients that we were able to continue providing our services and our wonderful, trained volunteers adapted to this new style of support, and still gave their time and love, despite the challenges that we were all facing.”

One client who has used Reflect said that they have no words to describe how the charity helped them through such a difficult time.

They said: “Reflect helped us to come to terms with a tough time, reducing our anxiety that the grief caused.

“It also helped us practice deeper and more meaningful communication as a couple through what felt like a very isolating period emotionally and literally as it was during the Covid lockdown.

“There are no words that feel sufficient to describe our gratitude.”

Reflect volunteers have completed the accredited training required and all receive regular, ongoing, supervision and training.

Emma, one of Reflect’s volunteers, described her experience of helping a client.

She said: “It’s wonderful to see the person change in front of you, no longer overwhelmed by sadness but accepting the miscarriage as part of her life journey and being able to move forward.”

If you would like to volunteer with Reflect, you must complete specific training in pregnancy choice and pregnancy loss work.

To find out how to get involved, email [email protected] or call 01423 206710.

Reflect has helped over 400 people and provided over 1,700 support sessions and they wouldn’t be able to do this without the support of the general public.

Reflect depends on fundraising to be able to help people grieve their loss.

One of the best ways people can support Reflect is through giving schemes such as the Co-op Local Community Fund or Amazon Smile.

Liz added: “Covid affected our ability to fundraise, although we did hold a successful online quiz night and virtual walk, however the need for funding is ongoing so we can continue to offer free support to those who need it.”

“We would love it if people would choose Reflect as their charity of choice.”