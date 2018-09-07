There will be changes to Harrogate bus tickets and prices starting this weekend.

From Sunday,The Harrogate Bus Company will be introducing new combined tickets and fare changes.

Daily, weekly and monthly tickets will be affected.

Go Harrogate

A new ticket called 'Go Harrogate’ will now combine The Harrogate Local, Harrogate Plus, Wetherby and Knaresborough tickets. The Go Harrogate ticket will cover all buses in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

It covers as far as Wetherby on the number seven service. On the 36 service it covers up to Harewood House in the Leeds direction. Passengers will have to pay extra for their journey from there.

In the Ripon direction it will take you up to Ripley. A weekly ticket will cost £14 and £50 a month.

This means the Harrogate Local ticket increases by 50p a week and £2 a month, but passengers are able to go further afield than Harrogate.

The Harrogate Plus Zone, Wetherby 7 and Knaresborough tickets had previously cost more than £14 a week and £50 a month, meaning passengers will be paying less for the new ticket.

Other ticket price changes

Tickets covering services between Starbeck to Harrogate, and Starbeck to Knaresborough, will now cost £10. This is a £1 increase.

The Gold ticket, which lets passengers travel on Transdev buses across Yorkshire and Lancashire, have gone up slightly to £37.

If you prefer to pay monthly it will now cost £110 a month.

Harrogate single bus tickets are going up by 10p. A daily Harrogate Plus ticket will now cost £4.60, and an evening one will cost £3.40

The price of some single and day return tickets will go up slightly, but by no more than 10p for singles and 20p for returns.