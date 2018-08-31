Chance to ask Harrogate Borough Council questions about Ripon's new swimming pool plans

A series of drop-in sessions have been organised to give Ripon residents the chance to ask Harrogate Borough Council questions about the city's new swimming pool plans.

The first session will be held at Ripon leisure centre on September 10, from 2pm to 4pm, and again from 6pm to 8pm.

The second session at the leisure centre will be held on September 21, from 2pm to 4pm, and again from 6pm to 8pm.

Representatives from Harrogate Borough Council's sport and leisure team will be on hand to talk about the proposals for Ripon's new swimming pool and leisure facilities.