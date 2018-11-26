Chance for your child to be coached by Harrogate Town players at soccer camp

Harrogate Town AFC is hosting a soccer camp, where children aged 6-14 will have the opportunity to be coached by first team players and the club's manager, Simon Weaver.

For the second year running, Harrogate Town will host the camp at The CNG Stadium on January 2 and 3.

Activities will include a penalty shoot-out, a cross bar challenge, and other exciting opportunities to showcase football skills.

Following the activities, camp participants will have the opportunity to take part in a question and answer session with Simon Weaver, assistant manager Paul Thirwell, and the first team players.

There will also be a Christmas party themed lunch at the stadium, where Harrogate Town's mascot Harry Gator himself will be present.

Any #MyTownPass holders taking part in either of the days will take away a Harrogate Town themed goodie bag as a thank you for taking part.

The camp costs £45 for one day, or £80 for both days. Email bensadler@harrogatetownafc.com to find out more.