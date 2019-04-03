Champions open new Event Centre facility

Paralympic World Champion Hannah Cockroft MBE DL and European Champion Nathan Maguire has opened a new changing facility for disabled children and adults at the Yorkshire Event Centre.

The facility will make the Showground more accessible during events being held at the Yorkshire Event Centre including the Great Yorkshire Show.

The Changing Places facility in Hall 2 will be open during events.

It has more space and the right equipment, including a height adjustable adult-sized changing bench and a hoist, for visitors who can’t use standard accessible toilets.

This includes people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, as well as older people.

World champion Hannah, who is from Halifax, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Yorkshire Event Centre leading the way in accessibility and making everyone feel welcome at their events.

“Facilities such as these are few and far between and the lack of accessible changing places around the country makes it hard for disabled people and families of disabled people to have days out and feel included in society.”

Nigel Pulling, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said: “We have listened to our visitors and are delighted to now offer a Changing Places facility.

“This has been a significant investment that we feel is important in ensuring we can make the Great Yorkshire Show and other events here are accessible for everyone.”