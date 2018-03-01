Chamber of trade welcomes big stars of stage and screen filming in the Harrogate district

Allerton Castle was transformed into a film set on Tuesday, as big stars of stage and screen chose beautiful Knaresborough as a location for a new feature film.

The president of Knaresborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Steve Teggin, welcomed the filming, and said the release of black comedy Ilkley starring Roger Allam, Sir Derek Jacobi and Anna Maxwell-Martin, will give a “tremendous boost” to Knaresborough’s economy.

He said: “Knaresborough is a beautiful place, I am not surprised that Allerton Castle was chosen for a film location, it’s a beautiful setting.

“Anything like this is beneficial for the traders of Knaresborough. I would welcome anybody else who would like to come along to film here and put the town on the map. I am really pleased for Knaresborough, and when it comes out I think it will give us a tremendous boost.”

Allerton Castle was the perfect location for a grand auditorium speech, where Roger Allam was on-set. The castle is no stranger to film and TV crews, with the likes of The Secret Garden and ITV series Victoria also being filmed there.