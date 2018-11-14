Celebrity TV chef Mary Berry makes surprise visit to Wetherby pub.

There were no soggy bottoms on display when British culinary icon Mary Berry popped into a popular Wetherby eatery for dinner last week.

Staff and customers at The Bay Horse in Kirk Deighton got quite a surprise when the Great British Bake Off star arrived for an evening meal last Tuesday evening, having spent the day filming at Harewood House.

Brothers and chefs Alan and Gareth Lamb have been running the highly regarded Fox and Hounds at Walton for 11 years and added the Bay Horse just over a year ago.

Alan said: “W’ve catered for many celebrities and sports stars over the years but it was a real honour that a national treasure such as Mary Berry chose to dine with us while she was visiting Yorkshire.”

Gareth, who was running the Bay Horse kitchen that evening, said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been more nervous when cooking.

“We try to treat all our customers as VIPs but I knew that Mary’s meal had to be spot on!

“Thankfully, she loved it and was very complimentary and just as lovely as you’d imagine she would be. The only slightly soggy bottom was my own but in my defence I was cooking for Mary Berry.”

Alice Booth who was working front of house had the honour of serving the special guest, said she is a huge fan of the Great British Bake Off.

“I absolutely love Mary Berry,” said Alice.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when she arrived for dinner but she was such a lovely person and everything you would hope she would be.”

Local resident Allie Lawton was having a quiet drink, or so she thought.

Allie said: “You don’t usually expect too much excitement on a Tuesday night in Kirk Deighton but word spread round the village very quickly that we had a celebrity guest in our local pub and there were very quickly rather more people popping in for a mid-week drink than usual.”

Before the Lamb brothers took over the Bay Horse, the pub had been closed at various times over recent years.