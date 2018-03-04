Celebrating the City of Ripon

Our February meeting saw Connecting Ripon Network members from 19 organisations coming together for a positive exchange of news, illustrating the amazing amount of community action taking place and the increasing number of connections being made between members.

Just one example is the team at Jennyruth Workshops who recently have been linking with Lister House, Ripon library volunteers, the Wednesday Welcome Centre in Masham, Open Country and the fabulous Ripon Poppy Project.

Many members of our Network will be out and about in the city for ‘Sights and Sounds’ on Saturday March 10 between 11am and 3pm, taking the opportunity to be part of a fantastic partnership event which celebrates how much Ripon has to offer residents and visitors. Each year Sights and Sounds has grown and illustrates what can be achieved when a community has strong local connections.

For this seventh year of the event even the name has grown. In 2018 ‘Sights, Sounds and Stories’ includes a new ‘Stories of Ripon’ project. Ripon Ambassador Tony Hirst approached local residents who could share interesting memories and stories of old Ripon, and Ripon Library approached local writers, artists and businesses as well as Ripon Community Link and Jennyruth Workshops.

The fascinating stories include ‘A Ripon Childhood’, ‘Nursing in Ripon’s Hospitals’, ‘Arriving at the Ripon Camp’, ‘The Day War Broke Out’, ‘St Wilfrid’s Day Parade’ and ‘Ripon Canal’.

Some stories have been recorded to play in the Workhouse Museum and Ripon Library, accompanied by photographs and newspaper cuttings. You will also be able to enjoy listening to stories told in person at Ripon Library (11.30am–1.10pm) and Ripon Cathedral (1.45–2.25pm)

Claire Thompson, Outreach Librarian said: “It would be wonderful to be able to continue to collect more stories of Ripon for the future. If anyone would like to share their story or would be interested in volunteering to record and collect more stories I would love to hear from them.” If you are interested you can call Claire at the library on 01609 534543.

‘Sights, Sounds and Stories’ is a family event unique to Ripon with free activities at Ripon Museums, Ripon Cathedral, the library, Town Hall and Market Place. By following the trail around the venues, visitors will meet a wide range of local groups and charities, looking forward to sharing what they do and opportunities for people of all ages to become involved.

The day is an opportunity to take a look around the Workhouse Museum and see the exciting new developments. Costumed volunteers bring the original building to life so you can experience a school lesson and do your chores! The new Art Lab offers creative art activities for all the family.

There will be wonderful cakes at the Ripon Walled Garden café in the Cathedral and the Market Place will be busy with Morris Dancers and displays. Volunteers from Ripon YMCA will be continuing into the night with a sponsored sleep out to raise awareness of homelessness.

We hope to see you as we celebrate the role volunteering plays in making Ripon such a positive place. As a visitor last year said: “I think what makes it a special day is the buzz around the place, the fact that the museums are packed, everyone is enjoying themselves and learning about all the great charities we have here in Ripon. It all shows what a great city Ripon is.”