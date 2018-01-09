Celebrating rural life on Plough Sunday at Ripon Cathedral

The annual Plough Sunday Service at Ripon Cathedral is returning to celebrate local farmers and rural life.

Plough Sunday marks the first working day after the twelve days of Christmas and the service will carry on the tradition, looking forward to a promising harvest.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson said: “The Plough Sunday Service at Ripon Cathedral is a great event which has grown in popularity over recent years.

“The pork rolls and drinks beforehand help to bring people together from across the region in fellowship and friendship.

“The service itself is always full of life, energy and joy whilst at the same time recognising the real challenges that face farmers and rural communities – not least those relating to economics and isolation together with the employment and housing opportunities for young people.”

The service will take place on Sunday (January 14) at 3.30pm with refreshments served from 2.30pm.