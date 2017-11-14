Celebrating 80 years of Ripon Women’s Luncheon Club

Members of the The Ripon Women’s Luncheon Club had plenty to celebrate as the group reached its 80th anniversary.
The club was formed on November 15 1937 and, apart from a gap during the Second World War, has met regularly nine times a year.
Members of the club were joined by Mayor of Ripon, Coun Pauline McHardy and the Deputy Mayor of Ripon, Charlie Powell.
The cake was cut by 91-year-old Gwen Bell.
Pictures by Adrian Murray.
