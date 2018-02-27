CCTV images issued in Harrogate cash machine theft investigation

Police today released CCTV images of two women they want to trace in connection with a cash machine theft in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened when an amount of money was accidentally left behind after being withdrawn from one of the cash points at the Asda store on Bower Road.

The second image released by police.

The money was later removed and no attempt is thought to have been made to hand it in.

The theft took place at about 2.40pm on Tuesday, February 6.

Anyone with information is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 12180024104. or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.