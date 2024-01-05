Casualties taken to hospital following collision involving two vehicles in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service responded to reports of a road traffic collision on a road in the Harrogate district yesterday morning.

Two Harrogate crews were called to Bishop Thornton at 10.12am on Thursday (January 4) to a collision involving two vehicles.

All casualties were out of the vehicles on the arrival of the fire crews.

The firefighters helped with ‘scene safety’ and the casualties were transported to hospital via an ambulance.