Cash stolen in burglary at popular Ripon shop

Cash has been stolen in a burglary at Drakes fish and chip shop in Ripon.

Police have confirmed that CSI officers carried out a forensic examination of the scene, and an appeal for witnesses and information about the incident has been launched. The break-in happened overnight between Friday and Saturday at the shop on Finkle Street.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Overnight from 8 February to 9 February 2019, a window was smashed at a restaurant in Finkle Street, Ripon. Once inside, unknown persons forced a door and stole cash from the premises.

"CSI officers have carried out a forensic examination of the scene, and police officers are conducting CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190024366."