Care home staff and residents at centre of North Yorkshire County Council recruitment campaign

Make Care Matter has been launched by North Yorkshire County Council with the aims of tackling a critical shortfall in workers and changing perceptions of the sector which is enduring a major challenge to attract and retain staff.

There are around 1,000 jobs available across the county and those who rely on and work in care have now come together to provide a boost for the campaign.

Nick Moxon, who has cerebral palsy and is a resident at Disability Action Yorkshire‘s Claro Road care home in Harrogate, is one of several people featuring in TV adverts from this week.

He told a press conference today: "Our carers at Claro Road are like family - they pick us up when we are feeling down and keep us smiling.

"The care sector needs a shot in the arm so hopefully by launching this campaign and playing our part this will be the start of a turning point in the way the care sector is perceived."

Mr Moxon's carer Jade Bullock added: "I have created a caring bond with customers here at Disability Action Yorkshire and this is something people will not understand until they have experienced it for themselves.

Front line care workers in North Yorkshire, as well as the people they care for, have come together to call for more people to step forward and join the care workforce

"There is satisfaction in this job you won't find anywhere else."

The county council says people of all ages and backgrounds can work in care and that the need for more people to join the sector has never been greater.

It is also calling on national government to review the status of the social care workforce.

The council's corporate director for health and adult services, Richard Webb, said the care profession needed to be recognised on the same level as the NHS to help attract new recruits.

Mr Webb said: "We are asking the wider community to see care through the eyes of people who use services and those who work in the sector.

"We want you to understand how vital it is and see a different picture.

"There are opportunities for everyone in every community. Please come join us and give it a try."

To find out more about job opportunities go to www.makecarematter.co.uk