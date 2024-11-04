Care home residents celebrate World Opera Day with a performance by Emma Carrington

Ball gowns and arias were the order of the day at Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough where residents were keen to get involved in World Opera Day

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and residents at Thistle Hill Care Centre decided to dress to impress as they welcomed opera singer, Emma Carrington to perform a selection of arias from famous well-known Operas. It was a wonderful moving performance which transported residents back to a time of opulence in history.

Mandy Scott, General Manager at Thistle Hill Care Centre commented: “Our residents love to listen to all different kinds of music, and to discuss their favourite songs and singers so World Opera Day was a fantastic opportunity for us to invite a talented singer like Emma Carrington to perform for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean a resident at the home, said: “Lots of people think opera is really stuffy but it is amazing how much opera music is part of everyday life, either as theme tunes or in ads on TV. People know far more opera music than they think they do – even if they’ve never been to see one!”.

Thistle

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.