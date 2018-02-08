Car fire breaks out in Harrogate car park

Firefighters were called out after a report of a car on fire in Harrogate.

A crew from Knaresborough responded to the incident at 2pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 7). The car had caught fire in a commercial property’s car park on Otley Road.

Using a hose reel, thermal imagine camera and two breathing apparatus the firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service tweeted at 2.45pm to report that the fire had been extinguished. They also said the owner had been left at the seen and would be able to organise removal of the vehicle.