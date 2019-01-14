Car 'cannibalised' by Vauxhall thieves while parked in affluent Yorkshire village

This car had its bonnet ripped off and several engine parts stolen during a 'cannibal' theft in a village near Wetherby.

The Vauxhall Corsa was stripped by criminals in Kirk Deighton in the early hours of Monday morning.

Several parts were stolen

It was one of several of the same make and model targeted by a gang operating in the Wetherby, Boston Spa and Ripon areas. A number of Corsas were 'cannibalised' for their parts during the same crime spree.

Owners have been advised to park in a garage, beneath streetlamps or in view of CCTV where possible, or close to another car so that their bonnet is not easily accessible.