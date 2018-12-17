Capture the beauty of Yorkshire on camera - and feature in a calendar

Yorkshire is a place of extraordinary variety – from the dramatic coastal cliffs to rolling farmland and high moors, vibrant cities to historic towns, picture postcard villages to the industrial landscapes that helped forge our country.

The Garden Rooms at Tennants is launching its Amateur Photography Competition for the third year - and for 2019 is inviting entries on the theme of My Yorkshire, inviting talented amateur photographers to capture the county and its people.

Whitby sunset in June, by Duncan Atkins.

So whether you are inspired by coastal fishing villages, the industrial architecture of Saltaire or the industrious farmers of the Dales – Tennants want to see what My Yorkshire means to you.

This year Tennants are inviting entries into the following categories:



Rural Yorkshire

The Beacon, Oxnop Common above Swaledale.

 Urban Yorkshire

 Coastal Yorkshire

 People of Yorkshire

Thirty finalists will be selected from the entries, whose work will be included in Tennants’ gallery exhibition which will run from April 30 to May 12 at The Garden Rooms at Tennants, Leyburn.

Visitors to the exhibition will be invited to vote for their favourite.

The winning entry will receive a prize and will be included, along with the 11 runners up, in The Garden Rooms 2020 Calendar.

Many of the photographs in the exhibition will be for sale, with 10% of proceeds donated to Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.

Entry form and terms and conditions can be found at www.tennantsgardenroom.com - entries must be submitted by March 27. The competition is free to enter.