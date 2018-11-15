Candlelighters Reindeer Run set to gallop off at Lotherton

Families are being encouraged to sign up for Candlelighters’ Reindeer Run at Lotherton Hall.

The sponsored event, on Saturday November 24, is for children under the age of 16 and goes through the magical Christmas Experience at Lotherton Hall, which is created by Breeze Leeds.

Entrants start off at the Elf Village where there will be a fun warm up to get those reindeer antlers jingling.

The little reindeers will start on their 1km fun run or walk down the enchanted, twinkly paths of the Twelve Days of Christmas Woodland Walk.

The trail leads past the chatting French Hens, through the magical Five Gold Rings, and past the Nine Ladies Dancing.

And then the route goes past the enchanted Fairy Dell and through the formal gardens before returning down the final path to the finish line.

There is the possibility for the route to be extended to 2.5km for reindeers who wish for a longer challenge.

All the little reindeers will receive antlers to wear on the day, and upon finishing the Reindeer Run, each child will receive a hot chocolate and a certificate of achievement, all included in the ticket price of £5 per child.

After completing the course families can take some time to have a look round the grounds of Lotherton Hall and all the festive activities taking place over the Christmas period.

To book a place for this festive family day out visit: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/shop/events/reindeer-run-ticket/ by Friday November 16. All children must be accompanied by an adult and accompanying adults must pay an entry fee at Lotherton Hall.

Rebecca Swithenbank, Community Fundraiser at Candlelighters, which supports children and families affected by childhood cancer, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the second Reindeer Run! The first run was a fantastic event.