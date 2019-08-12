Canal barge spotted submerged in Yorkshire

A sunken barge was spotted in a Yorkshire canal by a worried witness.
The submerged canal boat was spotted at Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire by a passing motorist who "feared the worst."
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene.
They have confirmed that nobody is on board.
The Harrogate District Manager for NYFR, Ben Cairns, shared the incident on Twitter.
Mr Cairns said: "An eagle eyed passing motorist spotted a sunken canal barge at Boroughbridge and feared the worse.
"North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Sercivice confirmed that nobody is on board,
"Canal and River Trust have been made aware and will be dealing with the incident."