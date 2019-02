Moorview Rescue will be able to cover some of the cost of caring for dogs like Ben and Norma, thanks to Support Adoption for Pets. Do you think you could give one of them a forever home?

1. Nya,Siberian husky Two year-old Nya is the latest edition to Moorview, who has found herself at the rescue through no fault of her own. Moorview say she has a wonderful temperament,relaxed and settled from the go.

2. Snoopy Snoopy is an 11 month old puppy. The rescue say he's energetic, loves to run around, but is a clever pup that learns quickly.

3. Norma, Rottweiler cross Six year old Norma has recently returned back to the rescue after nearly two years of being in a loving home.

4. Daisy, English Bull Terrier Daisy was rescued as a stray and brought to Moorview, who say she adores people, 'and not a moment goes by where Daisy isnt wagging her tail, or showing you her smiley little face.'

