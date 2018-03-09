Can you help? - Ripon workhouse museum's urgent appeal to source item for new exhibition

The hard-working volunteers and teams at Ripon workhouse museum need your help - they're on a mission against the clock to source an item for an exciting new exhibition space.

If any Ripon residents happen to have an old-time range that wouldn't look out of place in the workhouse kitchen display, the museum would love to hear from you.

Volunteer Lindy Webb said: "We are all working so hard to restore the workhouse museum kitchen. We plan to open it to the public at the end of April, and we desperately need an old range - working or not.

"If we can't find one, all people will see is an empty hole. It's such an important item for our exhibition, so please, if anyone has an old range they would like to find a new home for,

I will personally make sure that it is happy and loved."

Email info@riponmuseums.co.uk or call 01765 690799 if you think you might be able to help.